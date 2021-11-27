Muslim Club clinch Balochistan Football Cup

KARACHI: Muslim Club Chaman registered a 2-0 win over Baloch Club Quetta in the final of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 to lift the trophy.
Muslim Club dominated the game right from the start. In just 7 minutes into the match, Muhammad Hanif scored a beautiful goal by overriding Baloch Club’s defenses.
The early goal came as a confidence shaker and exerted massive pressure on Baloch Club. Baloch Club despite repeated attempts couldn’t switch to the attacking mode, giving Muslim Club the chance to keep possession of the ball most of the time.
In the 67th minute, Hanif capitalised on a lethal mistake by one of the opponent defenders and sent the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the fate of the match.
JOHANNESBURG: Sports events in South Africa were thrown into turmoil on Friday following the announcement by the...
LAHORE: Young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took his maiden first-class ten-wicket haul as Sindh registered their first win...
BERLIN: Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said he was “shocked” after the Bundesliga leaders’ Annual...
SYDNEY: Pat Cummins is widely regarded as an all-round nice guy with an excellent cricketing brain, doggedly...
LAHORE: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid reached the men’s singles final of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National...
LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary General Olympian Asif Bajwa said on Friday that ranking cannot be...