Muslim Club clinch Balochistan Football Cup

KARACHI: Muslim Club Chaman registered a 2-0 win over Baloch Club Quetta in the final of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football Cup 2021 to lift the trophy.

Muslim Club dominated the game right from the start. In just 7 minutes into the match, Muhammad Hanif scored a beautiful goal by overriding Baloch Club’s defenses.

The early goal came as a confidence shaker and exerted massive pressure on Baloch Club. Baloch Club despite repeated attempts couldn’t switch to the attacking mode, giving Muslim Club the chance to keep possession of the ball most of the time.

In the 67th minute, Hanif capitalised on a lethal mistake by one of the opponent defenders and sent the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the fate of the match.