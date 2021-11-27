Aqeel, Abid in Shehryar Memorial Tennis final

LAHORE: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid reached the men’s singles final of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship here on Friday.

In semifinals, Aqeel beat M Shoaib 7-5, 6-4 and Abid beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-3, 6-3.

In ladies Singles semi finals, Sarah Mehboob beat Mehak Khokhar 7-6(4), 6-4 and Noor Malik beat Zahra Suleman 6-2, 6-2.

In men’s doubles final, Muzamil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza beat Abid and Waqas Malik 7-5, 6-2.

In ladies doubles final, Mariyam and Zahra beat Sarah and Noor 6-3, 6-2.

In seniors 50-plus semifinals, Rashid Malik and Fayyaz Khan beat Dr Arif and Kamran 6-1, 6-1.

In seniors 60-plus doubles, Rai Zahid and Inam ul Haq beat Brig Ghazanfer and M Babar 6-2, 6-2.

In boys under-18 semifinals, Sami Zeb beat Raza Ghous 6-1, 7-6(2) and Abdullah Adnan beat Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-4.

In under-16 semifinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. In under-12 semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan baet Zohaib Afzal 5-3, 4-1 and Omer Jawad beat Abdul basit 4-0, 4-2.