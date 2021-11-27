Russia mourns dead miners as ‘miracle’ survivor found

GRAMOTEINO, Russia: Russia on Friday was mourning more than 50 people who died in a Siberian coal mine disaster, though the discovery of a rescue worker presumed dead was being hailed as a miracle.

The accident on Thursday at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo mining region saw smoke fill the site after an apparent gas explosion. After initially reporting that six rescuers had died during attempts to reach miners, officials said Friday that one had been found alive after spending the night in the mine and was taken to hospital for treatment. Acting emergencies minister Alexander Chupriyan called the survival of medic Alexander Zakovryashin "a miracle" and paid tribute to those who had died.