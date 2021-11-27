London Underground faces 24-hour strike

LONDON: London´s underground Tube network faced modest disruption on Friday as drivers walked out in a dispute over the resumption of overnight services shut by the pandemic.

Members of the RMT transport trade union began a 24-hour walkout in protest at new working arrangements for the night Tube. Through-the-night weekend underground services are due to operate in the British capital for the first time since March 2020. The action affects London´s five night-time Tube lines -- Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria -- which run until the early hours of Sunday.