Admissions to medical colleges: LHC seeks reply on criteria for A level students

LAHORE: Hearing a petition of a student challenging the marks criteria set for Cambridge board students for seeking admission in medical colleges, the Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from federal government, University of Health Sciences, inter-board committee of chairmen and the ministry of education.

Appearing on behalf of a student, Advocate Noshab A. Khan submitted before the court that the petitioner obtained A+ grades in O level and A level exams. Besides, he secured the highest marks in Physics across the country, but received 177 marks out of 210 in the medical entry test.

However, the IBCC criteria for A level students to get admission in medical colleges sets a limit of 93pc marks under the equivalence formula, which he termed as unjustified. Given the tough criteria, despite passing the entrance test, thousands of A level students, including the petitioner will be denied admission in government medical colleges. On the other hand, all the 3,500 seats are likely to be grabbed by FSc students awarded cent percent marks.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the IBCC equivalence formula and restrain University of Health Sciences from issuing the initial merit list on December 3, till the decision of the case. The court headed by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza declined the plea for issuing a restraining order against the merit list, but sought replies from the respondents regarding IBCC criteria for A level students.