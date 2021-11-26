Yasmin Rashid for improving health issues’ reporting

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Thursday that reporting on health issues, especially epidemics was very much technical in nature and required professional improvement on continuous basis.

Speaking as a chief guest at ‘Risk Communication and Reporting of Epidemics,’ the minister said that the role of Pakistani media remained largely professional and responsible during the Corona Pandemic. The workshop was organised by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department with support of the World Health Organisation.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Director General, Health Services Punjab, Dr Haroon Jehangir, Head of Office, WHO Punjab, Dr Jamshed Ahmed, senior journalists Siddique Khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Zaheeruddin Babar and reporters covering health beat in the provincial metropolis were present on the occasion. In her speech, the minister said, "Media has a huge responsibility as the fourth pillar of the state. Communicating right and accurate information to citizens is the responsibility of the media. Sensationalism and irresponsible reporting creates panic and chaotic situation. Reporting on health is extremely sensitive as the selection of words can have serious impact on public perceptions. There are technical jargons that often times get misreported. Our media played positive role during corona pandemic.”

During the corona pandemic, there were news stories about trials of Chloroquin and Actemra. Yet that triggered panic and unnecessary storage began by people. We try to keep people updated about the latest situation on Covid-19 and dengue. The working of the government and role of media are contributory and compulsory in nature. Issue-based objective reporting reduces distances between the government and the media, the minister said.

Imran Sikander Baloch said media’s role was very important in creating awareness in public. Dr Haroon Jehangir said the session was extremely productive as media and department was able to understand working of each other.

Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated new a Mehman Khana and a cafeteria at Jinnah Hospital. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr Arif Tajammul, DG Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Tahir Rasheed and a large number of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff were present on the occasion. The minister said, “A Mehman Khana for 250 people and a beautiful cafe has been developed at Jinnah Hospital. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Gohar Ijaz and his team for developing the Mehman Khana and the cafeteria. Renal transplant facility shall be provided at Jinnah Hospital very soon. All departments of Jinnah Hospital are being upgraded.”