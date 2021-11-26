Contempt plea moved against Maryam, Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: A petition had been moved in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking contempt of court proceeding against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
The petitioner Kalsum Khaliq Advocate adopted the stance that Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tried to scandalise the judiciary through their statements against ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar. She prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against both the leaders of PML-N.
