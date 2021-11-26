‘Zero tolerance for violence against women in Kashmir’

Rawalpindi : The international Relations Department FJWU organised the event to mark the International Day on Violence against Women and this year they highlighted the plight and struggle of Kashmiri women.

Dr. Sobia from Fatima Jinnah Women University presented her recent research by showing astonishing facts about human rights violations and Indian Army and Governments supported terrorism against innocent Kashmiri women. The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid informed the audience that Women Empowerment is the central agenda of our University and being the First ever Women University we are always at the forefront of raising our voice for women empowerment and emancipation.

The chief guest of the event was the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, Shahryar Afridi who was accompanied by Nisar Cheema from PMNL and Dr. Asma Qadeer and Tahir Javaid from USA who is working closely with American President Joe Biden these days.

He announced that we are working for the Kashmir cause with all the political parties in Pakistan as we all have the same stance on Kashmir.

The Chairperson, Mr. Afridi’s team also included Dr. Gillani and Nasir Qadri, Waqar and Ms. Saba Aslam. Dr. Gillani also presented the shocking facts about the struggles and misery of the Kashmiri women and compelled the students to take on empirical research to unleash the data about women suffering in Kashmir region. Parliamentarians asked Young Women to play their part in raising their voices for the Kashmiri Women who are jailed and tortured in Indian jails without any fair trials. They urged the students to raise their voice in support of Kashmiri women. The parliamentarians said that the current government is taking the case of Kashmir at international level with new force and with the support of the Pakistani community in USA and Canada. The main focus is to highlight the issues of Kashmiri people, especially women, at a broader scale.

The chairperson on Kashmir Committee also announced that they are planning to connect Fatima Jinnah Women University with George Washington University to enhance the Students and faculty interaction to support the Kashmir cause.