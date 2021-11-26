Baloch Club, Muslim Club in 4G Football Cup final

LAHORE: Baloch Club Quetta and Muslim Club Chaman registered emphatic victories to make it to the final of 4G Football Cup on Thursday.

Balochistan Club Quetta defeated DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman overpowered Quetta Zorawar in sensational semi-finals played at Ayub Stadium, Quetta.

In the first semifinal, Baloch Club Quetta and DFA Zhob started out with an equal hold on the ball and both seemed determined to surpass each other. In the 25th minute, Kabir Ali of Baloch Club Quetta sent the ball blazing through DFA Zhob’s goalpost.

DFA Zhob’s Luqman scored the equaliser in the 57th minute, but Baloch Club Quetta’s Ameer Jan scored another goal in the 79th minute. DFA Zhob shifted gears to score another equaliser but Baloch Club player Abdul Jabbar scored the decisive third goal in the 87th minute.

In the second semifinal, the strong defences of the teams prevailed and no goal could be scored in the first half. Quetta Zorawar’s Haider scored a sensational goal in the 60th minute. Muslim Club Chaman orchestrated a strong comeback in the game by scoring the equaliser in the 77th minute when Jameel Khan masterfully put the ball through opposition defence. They solidified their grip on the match further when Raheemullah scored the second goal for his team in the 85th minute.