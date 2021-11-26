 
Friday November 26, 2021
Two satellite squash events in Peshawar in Dec

By Our Correspondent
November 26, 2021
KARACHI: Peshawar is going to host two PSA satellite events at Qayyum Stadium from December 13-15.

The first event’s level is WSF & PSA National Junior and the second event’s level is WSF & PSA Satellite. Each event has a draw of 32 players. Pakistan has hosted eight international satellite events this year.