 
close
Friday November 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

US Junior Open Squash to feature 35 Pak players

By Our Correspondent
November 26, 2021
US Junior Open Squash to feature 35 Pak players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 35 junior players are featuring in the US Junior Open Squash Championships that is to be held in Philadelphia from December 18-21.

Saif Bahadar and Mobeen Khan have entered the under-11 category and Umair Arif, Huraira Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz entered the under-15 category.

The entrants in the under-17 category are Huzaifa Ibrahim, Moeen ud din, Umer Arshad, Azlan Khawar, Azaam Khalil, Kumail Tariq, and Usman Nadeem.

The entrants in the under-19 category are Waleed Khalil, Haris Qasim, Mavia Hussain, Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Khushal Riaz, M Ammad, Tayyab Rauf, and Ashab Irfan.

Besides, five girls have entered this championship in various categories. The US Squash has stated that international entries will be limited to a maximum of eight players per country per division.