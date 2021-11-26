US Junior Open Squash to feature 35 Pak players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 35 junior players are featuring in the US Junior Open Squash Championships that is to be held in Philadelphia from December 18-21.

Saif Bahadar and Mobeen Khan have entered the under-11 category and Umair Arif, Huraira Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz entered the under-15 category.

The entrants in the under-17 category are Huzaifa Ibrahim, Moeen ud din, Umer Arshad, Azlan Khawar, Azaam Khalil, Kumail Tariq, and Usman Nadeem.

The entrants in the under-19 category are Waleed Khalil, Haris Qasim, Mavia Hussain, Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Khushal Riaz, M Ammad, Tayyab Rauf, and Ashab Irfan.

Besides, five girls have entered this championship in various categories. The US Squash has stated that international entries will be limited to a maximum of eight players per country per division.