US Junior Open Squash to feature 35 Pak players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 35 junior players are featuring in the US Junior Open Squash Championships that is to be held in Philadelphia from December 18-21.
Saif Bahadar and Mobeen Khan have entered the under-11 category and Umair Arif, Huraira Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz entered the under-15 category.
The entrants in the under-17 category are Huzaifa Ibrahim, Moeen ud din, Umer Arshad, Azlan Khawar, Azaam Khalil, Kumail Tariq, and Usman Nadeem.
The entrants in the under-19 category are Waleed Khalil, Haris Qasim, Mavia Hussain, Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Khushal Riaz, M Ammad, Tayyab Rauf, and Ashab Irfan.
Besides, five girls have entered this championship in various categories. The US Squash has stated that international entries will be limited to a maximum of eight players per country per division.
