No animal found dead in Chakwal village

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi on Thursday took action and mobilised the top officials on the video circulating on social media about the alleged death of animals in a village of Chakwal district but contrary to social media reports, only five sheep and three cows were found sick and were treated on the spot. Three teams of the Livestock Department led by DG (Extension) Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq visited the village to review the alleged report of animal deaths in Hastal village of Chakwal and took necessary measures. They collected samples of animal blood, faeces, food and water from infected animals and from the affected area around 10 kilometres of village.

On the instructions of Secretary Livestock, the DG (Extension) formed five teams for disease surveillance across the district, including three veterinary officers and coordination officer, Rawalpindi. With the help of these teams, animal diseases will be examined in the district on precautionary basis.