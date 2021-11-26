Greece denies spying on media

Athens: The Greek government on Thursday denied to AFP that its intelligence service was spying on journalists, days after a report to that effect sparked outcry among media unions. Unions expressed anger after Greek daily Efsyn reported on November 13 that the Hellenic national intelligence service (EYP), which directly reports to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office, was spying on a wide range of private citizens, "including refugee agency staff, journalists and lawyers."