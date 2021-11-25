 
Thursday November 25, 2021
Violators of atmosphere fined Rs 1.2 million in Faisalabad

November 25, 2021

FAISALABAD: The district authorities have imposed Rs 1.2 million fines on violators of atmosphere. The authorities also took action against smoky vehicles and sealed a boiler of the industrial unit and brick kiln each.