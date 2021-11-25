Sindhi novelist Rasool Memon dies

SUKKUR: A famous Sindhi language storywriter and novelist Rasool Memon died in Mirpurkhas after cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was born on January 1, 1956 in Sukkur. Rasool Memon’s first poem was published in 1976 and his first story Marro was published by the Hyderabad Publications. Rasool Memon was counted among those representing the new generation of writers.