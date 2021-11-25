Two cops martyred in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Two cops were martyred when criminals opened fire on a police party during a raid in Hayatabad on Wednesday.
The police said the alleged killer as well as his accomplices have been arrested after heavy contingents of the force rushed to the spot. An official said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Riaz and constable Jafar Ali were martyred when a proclaimed offender opened fire at the police party during a raid in Phase-7 of the posh Hayatabad township. The official said the accused, who opened fire, was identified as Hamza, a resident of Bannu, who had been arrested along with the automatic weapon.
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said the latest statement by Federal Finance Adviser Shaukat...
ISLAMABAD: The government does not seem to be summoning a session of the National Assembly for taking up any...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader and husband of Maryam Nawaz Capt Muhammad Safdar on Wednesday predicted of the arrival of a...
LONDON: Garrett Discovery, a US-based firm that conducted the forensic analysis of an alleged Saqib Nisar audio, has...
JEDDAH: King Salman confirmed Saudi Arabia’s belief in the importance of strategic meetings between the Islamic...
ISLAMABAD: Media organisations including APNS, PFUJ and PBA have expressed concern over the statements of Pakistan...