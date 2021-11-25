Two cops martyred in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Two cops were martyred when criminals opened fire on a police party during a raid in Hayatabad on Wednesday.

The police said the alleged killer as well as his accomplices have been arrested after heavy contingents of the force rushed to the spot. An official said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Riaz and constable Jafar Ali were martyred when a proclaimed offender opened fire at the police party during a raid in Phase-7 of the posh Hayatabad township. The official said the accused, who opened fire, was identified as Hamza, a resident of Bannu, who had been arrested along with the automatic weapon.