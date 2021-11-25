Saqib Nisar’s alleged audiotape: Khursheed Shah asks SC to take suo moto notice

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party veteran leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday asked Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the alleged audiotape of former chief justice Saqib Nisar to ascertain the authenticity of the recording.

Speaking at a press conference at residence of Syed Zahir Ali Shah here, he said his party never supported attempts to weaken institutions, saying that in case the former CJP did not move court for his defense then the audiotape would be considered authentic.

Flanked by other leaders of PPP, including Qamar Zaman Kaira, provincial president Najamuddin Khan, women wing provincial president Senator Rubina Khalid, former provincial president Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah suggested that the former CJP should challenge the authenticity of the audiotape to defend himself.

Criticising the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said that prices of essential daily use commodities and unemployment were increasing fast with no check from the rulers.

He said no good could be expected from the ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan as he had always taken U-turns after his tall claims to bring change in the fate of the poor.

On the other hand, the PPP leader claimed his party’s governments in the past had provided jobs to people irrespective of political affiliations and taken concrete steps to overcome inflation and poverty.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also spoke at the press conference and said the country was facing a financial crisis, which had caused serious threats to the federation.

He said the rulers had failed to adopt any solid economic policy, saying that the frequent increase in prices of daily use items was no solution to the country’s problems.

About the use of electronic voting machines, he said such laws were impracticable as the Election Commission of Pakistan had already rejected the EVMs.

Besides, he said PPP’s foundation day public meeting would be held on Nov 30 in Peshawar wherein the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other central leaders will speak.