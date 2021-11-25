Islamabad : Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz has said that PWD Interchange will resolve traffic problems forever, says a press release.

Constituency NA-52 has undergone tremendous development work in three years and will make Islamabad a model city in the next two years. The November 27 meeting will be historic.

These views were expressed by Raja Khurram Nawaz, chairman, MNA, Standing Committee on Interior, National Assembly, while visiting the venue along with Chairman Lohi Bhair Malik Akhlaq Awan and Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali. Raja Khurram Nawaz said that Pakistan would develop further according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We have done so much development work in Islamabad. Before that Islamabad was always deprived. Federal Minister Asad Omar has been very supportive of me for NA-52 constituency.

He said that Federal Minister Asad Umar, MNA Ali Nawaz Awan would also attend the meeting on November 27 and would also announce the next two years action plan regarding development works in Islamabad.

Chairman Union Council Lohi Bhair Akhlaq Awan and Vice Chairman Muhammad Ali said that he was grateful to Raja Khurram Nawaz for setting up the PWD Interchange.

All the arrangements for the meeting have been completed. Malik Akhlaq Awan said that the people of Islamabad will prove by attending this historic meeting that Raja Khurram Nawaz is the real leader of this constituency. Traffic congestion from areas adjacent to PWD Interchange will be eliminated.

Raja Khurram Nawaz has won the hearts of the people by doing historic work in NA-52 in three years. Becoming a PWD Interchange will solve the biggest traffic jam problem of the people of Pakistan Town, Bahria Town, Media Town, CBR and adjoining areas forever. Raja Khurram Nawaz has worked in NA-52 without any discrimination.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ali said that in the past these areas of Islamabad were neglected due to which no work could be done here. In the case of Raja Khurram Nawaz, an MNA has been found who is well aware of all the problems of the area and has laid the groundwork for development in the entire constituency. People from all over Islamabad and its environs, including Union Council Lohi Bhair, will be attending this historic meeting and will also thank MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz for setting up the PWD Interchange.