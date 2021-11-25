Pakistan fourth seed in Asian Team Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan have been seeded fourth in the 20th edition of the Asian Team Squash Championships, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 30 to December 4.

India will be top seed, while Malaysia will be the second seed, followed by the winners of the 2018 edition Hong Kong.

Pakistan were the runners-up of the previous edition of the championship.

Pakistan’s team comprises Tayyab Aslam, ranked 45, Asim Khan, ranked 73, Nasir Iqbal, ranked 77, and Ammad Fareed, ranked 123.

Out of 19 past editions of the championship, Pakistan have won 15, Malaysia won thrice, while Hong Kong have clinched title once.