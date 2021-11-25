Man tortures wife to death for ‘honour’

LAHORE: A 45-year old woman was tortured to death by her husband in the Harbanspura area on Wednesday.

The accused Khalid had murdered his wife Fiaz Bibi by bricks and an iron rod. The accused appeared before the police after committing the murder in the name of honour. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Driver Injured: A speeding truck fell off the bridge due to tyre burst near Model Town Kuchehry on Wednesday. The truck was completely destroyed while driver Sadam was seriously injured and was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

firing: Kot Lakhpat police arrested a man for resorting to firing in the air at a wedding party. The video of the firing went viral, upon which the police arrested the accused Aslam Bhatti.

Rape case: Haier police reportedly registered a rape case after seven years on Wednesday. According to details, the accused Abdullah, a medical rep by profession, had developed intimacy with the victim in a hospital where she had gone to take medicine for her husband and raped her seven years ago. The victim made all out efforts to get a case registered but to no avail. Finally, DIG took notice and the case was registered.

arrested: Mustafa Town police arrested a Tik Toker on charges of displaying arms on Wednesday. The accused identified as Anthony Masih had uploaded the video of displaying arms on social media.

Meanwhile, Naulakha police arrested a drug peddler Nomi and recovered 1.39kg charas from his possession. Baghbanpura police arrested a drug pusher Mujahid and recovered 1.32kg charas from him. Liaqatabad police arrested a drug pusher Khurram and recovered a half kg charas from his possession.