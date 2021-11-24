Only 871 primary schools functioning in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Director, Education Department, Sukkur, has informed the Secretary Education, Sindh, that out of 992 primary schools in Sukkur district, only 871 are functioning. Most of the closed schools fall in the constituencies of PPP leaders and ministers, including Nasir Hussain Shah, Khurhseed Shah and Owais Qadir Shah.

The Director, Education Department, Sukkur, in his report on the functional and non-functional schools has informed the Secretary Education, that 992 primary schools were established in Sukkur district. Out of these, 871 primary schools are functioning, while 112 schools are permanently closed and nine schools are temporarily closed.

According to the report, 82 of the closed primary schools fall into the constituency of PPP central leader Syed Khursheed Shah, while 50 in the constituency of provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, including 28 for boys and 6 for girls. Similarly in the constituency of PPP MPA Owais Qadir Shah, out of six primary girls schools, four were closed. According to the report, 72 schools in Panu Aqil, 34 in Rohri, 10 in Salehpat and six in New Taluka were found closed.