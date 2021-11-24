Speakers at Asma Jahangir moot didn’t violate law, says SCBA

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA), co-host of the third Asma Jahangir Conference 2021, has said that no one was invited or given an opportunity to speak at the conference in violation of any law. It rejected allegations of furthering any agenda other than that of a progressive and democratic Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SCBA said the association and the AJ Conference did not endorse any speaker’s point of view in the conference, but provided a platform to diverse voices across Pakistan on critical issues.

It said it believed that adherence to the law is a cornerstone of any democracy. The speakers were invited to give their views and kickstart important and sometimes uncomfortable conversations, it added.