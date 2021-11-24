Three power projects due for completion, CM told

PESHAWAR: Three hydel power projects having a total capacity of 62.8 megawatts are due for completion by June next year under the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

The projects included 10.2 megawatts Jabori, 11.2 megawatts Karora and 40.8 megawatts Koto Hydropower Project that would be completed at a cost of Rs3798 million, Rs4620 million and Rs13998 million respectively.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs2.73 billion cumulatively. This was told to the progress review meeting of Energy and Power Department held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair here on Tuesday, said a handout.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Taj Muhammad Tarand, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Chief Executive PEDO Muhammad Naeem and others attended the meeting.

Commissioners of the Hazara and Malakand divisions attended the meeting through the video link.

The meeting was informed that work on other four important projects was also in progress including 84 megawatts Mataltan Hydropower Project, 69 megawatts Lavi, 10 megawatts Chapri Charkhel and 6.5 megawatts Barando Hydropower Project which would be completed at a cost of Rs22000 million, Rs20087 million, Rs4378 million and Rs4195 million respectively.

On completion, the projects are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs6 billion cumulatively.

The forum was also apprised of hydropower projects being executed through foreign aid in the province and was told that progress was underway on 300 megawatts Balakot Hydropower Project,88 megawatts Gabral Kalam and 157 megawatts Madain Hydropower project which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs85 billion, Rs39 billion and Rs82 billion respectively.

The meeting was informed that under the first phase of the project, a total of 328 feasible projects were identified out of which 281 Mini Micro Hydropower projects have been completed so far. “Under the second phase of the project, progress on a number of new micro-hydropower projects was underway,” the meeting was told.

The meeting was informed that Project Management Consultants had been hired for the construction of 317 micro-hydropower projects on streams in Malakand and Hazara divisions, and 43 micro-hydropower projects on canals in other parts of the province.

Under the solarization projects, seven various schemes were in progress.

Under the project solarization of 4000 mosques in the province, 2956 mosques have been solarized so far whereas solarization of remaining mosques would also be completed by June next year with the total estimated cost of Rs2.4 million.

It was informed that work on 13 solar mini gridstations in merged areas was also in progress. This project would be completed by June 2022 with the cost of Rs. 757 Million. A consultant has been hired for the solarization of mosques and other worship places in merged areas.

The project would be completed by November 2022 with a total cost of Rs450 million. It was further informed that under the project “solarization of 8000 schools and 187 Basic Health Units”, 6983 schools and 134 Basic Health Units have been solarized so far whereas solarization of remaining schools and BHUs would be completed by the end of next month. The total cost of the project was put at Rs4.3 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned to clear all the matters related to acquiring land for Balakot and Kalam Hydropower Projects within a month further directing that the land after clearance be handed over to the relevant department without any delay.

He directed the authorities of the Energy Department to complete all the pre-requisites and arrangements for the groundbreaking of the Balakot Hydropower Project by the end of next month, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the groundbreaking of this important project.

He directed the quarters concerned that preference should be given to local people for the recruitment against non-technical positions for these mega hydropower projects.

Mahmood Khan directed the PEDO to initiate practical work on the second phase of mini micro-hydropower projects and take necessary steps to ensure implementation of the projects as per the stipulated timeline.