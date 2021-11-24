Teams to take action against violators of SOPs

Islamabad : Given the sheer violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) the Islamabad District Administration has decided to form teams to take action against those shopkeepers, traders and transporters who are not following the directives of the government to control coronavirus pandemic.

According to the details, the Islamabad District Administration has been continuously receiving complaints in which it was stated that the vaccination cards were not being checked while allowing the visitors to enter into hotels, restaurants and gyms.

The complaints also pointed out sheer violation of SOPs as the owners of public transport vehicles have also not made arrangements to check vaccination cards of the commuters.

An official said that the government is now quite satisfied over the situation of coronavirus pandemic because the positivity ratio is now less than 0.5 per cent in the federal capital. But the violation of SOPs can again turn the tables and create difficult situation for the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said there are clear directives that unvaccinated persons are not allowed to enter into the government and private offices and they are also not permitted to book rooms for them in any hotel or guest house.

“These persons cannot travel on public transport vehicles. But, unfortunately, we have reports that point out increasing violations of SOPs in hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and public and private sector entities,” he said.