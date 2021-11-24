PFA demands Normalisation Committee be given control of Football House

LAHORE: The Punjab Football Association (PFA) has demanded that the occupants of the FIFA Football House hand it over to FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee.

In a press conference here Tuesday, PFA officials said only the normalisation committee could conduct election of PFF and they would extend full cooperation to it.

The PFA officials demanded the government play its part in the return of Football House to the committee. “Proper football activities in the country have been suspended for last three years. Opportunities are not available for the players and officials at the international level,” said Vice President Khalid Iqbal Sheikh.

“We also demand that FIFA immediately lift the ban on Pakistan football because such measures have caused a lot of damage to the game in the country,” he said.

He said that thousands of footballers and officials were on the brink of starvation. “The Football House was built in the country with the help of FIFA and AFC. It should be handed over to the normalisation committee,” he added. Iqbal said that football could not be promoted in Pakistan without the support of FIFA.