Siraj leaves for Qatar

SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Monday arrested a prominent human rights activist from...
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme has warned Monday that Afghanistan’s banking sector risked...
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Monday claimed that the federal government delayed in buying liquefied...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday emphasised that Pakistan and the US needed to deepen engagement to promote...
SUKKUR: The Election Tribunal, Sukkur, on Monday ordered recounting votes of NA-196, Jacobabad, on Aijaz Khan...
SUKKUR: A Blind Dolphin, one of the endangered species, was rescued on Monday from the Faiz Ganj Canal in Khairpur...