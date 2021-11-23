ANP asks CJP to take notice of alleged audiotape leak

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said the chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the alleged audiotape leak of former chief justice Saqib Nisar and deal with the issue as per the law.

Addressing a news conference at the Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday, he said the alleged leaked conversation of former chief justice had exposed the pre-poll rigging by helping a puppet to assume power as prime minister before the 2018 general elections in the country.

“A judge who had declared a politician Sadiq (truthful) and Amin (honest) in his judgement has been exposed to the public in his audiotape in which he says that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz must be punished before the general elections,” Mian Iftikhar alleged.