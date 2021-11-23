British cyclist reaches Lahore

LAHORE: A British cyclist Luke Grenfell-Shaw reached Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore on Monday as part of his mission to cycle 30,000 km from Bristol to Beijing on a tandem bicycle. Acting CEO of the Hospital Dr M Aasim Yusuf along with cancer survivors welcomed the cyclist. Dr Yusuf congratulated Luke on his journey so far and briefed him about cancer care in Pakistan. He said that Luke’s mission of hope compliments Shaukat Khanum’s mission as over 75% of all cancer patients in SKMCH&RC in Lahore and in Peshawar receive free treatment each year, in line with international quality standards, irrespective of their ability to pay. On this occasion, Luke said: “Pakistan is a very hospitable country and it is an honour to be here. Organisations like Shaukat Khanum give me hope that people across the globe, especially those with limited means, can be treated and cared for if and when a cancer diagnosis may arise.