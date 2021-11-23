 
Tuesday November 23, 2021
Netanyahu obsessed with image

By AFP
November 23, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought "total and complete" control over his media image, his ex-spokesman told the graft trial of the veteran leader on Monday. "If we use the term ‘control freak,’ he is much more than that," said Nir Hefetz. "In everything relating to the media, he demands to know everything, down to the smallest detail."