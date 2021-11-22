 
November 22, 2021
National

Mardan police arrest 33 suspects in Takhtbhai operation

November 22, 2021

TAKHTBHAI: Mardan police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders, nine abettors and 14 other suspects during search and strike operations in Takhtbhai tehsil here on Sunday. Lady police were also involved in the raids on suspicious locations.