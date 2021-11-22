10 POs among 33 arrested in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: Mardan police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders, nine abettors and 14 other suspects during search and strike operations in Takhtbhai tehsil here on Sunday.

A spokesman for the police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the police conducted strikes in the limits of various police stations.

Lady police were also involved in the raids on suspicious locations and hideouts of criminals and drug pushers on the basis of tip-offs, including Jalala refugee camp.

During the raids, the police recovered 10 wanted men, nine abettors in various crimes and 14 suspects while 18 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, two rifles, and bullets.

Also, the cops checked more than 50 suspicious locations and checked the data of 70 suspects through a digital device.

Meanwhile, the police arrested six accused in an aerial firing case in Gharikapura area of the district. The cops recovered two repeater guns, two rifles, three 9mm pistols and five 30-bore pistols, and bullets.