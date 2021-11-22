Jehanara sets three swimming records as WAPDA win

LAHORE: WAPDA won the 17th Women Open National Swimming Championship that concluded here at DHA swimming pool on Sunday.
WAPDA grabbed 10 gold medals, six silver and two bronze to secure 298 points to top the leaderboard. They were followed by Army at the runners-up position with seven gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals.
Jehanara Nabi was declared the best swimmer of the championship as she secured five gold medals and established three new national records: in 100 metres free style with timing of 1:02.05, 800 metres freestyle with 9:44.80 and 400 metres freestyle with 4:44.66.
Sindh were third with two gold medals, three silver and five bronze and had 133 points. They were followed by Navy (3 bronze and 61 points), Punjab (1 bronze and 17 points), Islamabad (1 bronze and 14 points) and HEC with 6 points.
