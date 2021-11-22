Stage set for Pak juniors to end medal drought in hockey

ISLAMABAD. As Pakistan hockey team has reached Bhubaneswar (India) to participate in their first Junior World Cup in eight years’ time, head coach Danish Kaleem Sunday expressed his full confidence in players’ abilities to make it to the knock-out stages upsetting one of the giants of the way.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Bhubaneswar, Danish hoped that lack of international exposure would not be a hurdle for Pakistan players on their way to make it to the quarter-finals.

“Pakistan have been placed in a tough Group D where Germany, Argentina, and Egypt are also competing for a place in the quarter-finals. The pool definitely is tougher when we compare it with other pools but that is normal when the team is ranked so low. Our juniors haven’t been able to play any international events in the recent past. Same is the case with our seniors. Yet I believe that lack of international exposure would not be a hurdle for them. We have got some talented hockey players who are capable of delivering.”

Pakistan even had missed the 2017 World Cup also held in India due to complications involved in border crossing. The last time Pakistan participated in the Junior World Cup in 2013 also held in India, however the team finished ninth.

The winner of the inaugural Junior World Cup 1979 in France, Pakistan are now on a comeback trail.

“It is a good opportunity for the Greenshirts to remind the world that Pakistan hockey is still a force to reckon with. We have that quality stuff with us which can create that impression. All that is required is the finest brand of hockey. These players are capable and hopefully their lack of international exposure would not come in the way,” Danish added.

On the first day of the training session, the team defeated Chile 3-0 in the warm-up match. Chile just a few weeks back defeated Argentina.

“Despite the fact that we only arrived here late Saturday, we played practice match Sunday and won it quite comfortably. Our defenders played well and so did the forward line,” Danish said.

Captain Rana Waheed, Abdul Hannan and Moin scored one goal each. Pakistan juniors scored one goal on a penalty corner and two field goals.

At the end of the practice match, two sessions of penalty shootouts were also conducted, in which Pakistan juniors performed well and won both sessions.

The team defeated the Chile hockey team 4-1 and 5-2 in the penalty shootouts.

Pakistan are going to play their second practice match against Canada on Monday before the World Cup opening match against Germany on Wednesday.

“The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has organised these practice matches for us which are important for us ahead of the event.”

Asked about the strength of other teams, Danish said these teams were busy playing on other surfaces.

“There are three pitches here and it is not possible to see these matches as all the activities are in-camera. However, we have seen recent videos and know well what brand of hockey these countries are playing these days. Hopefully, we would be in a position to put up our best efforts against them.”

The other day, Pakistan High Commissioner Aftab Hasan Khan hosted a reception in the team’s honour in New Delhi before their onward departure to Bhubaneswar.