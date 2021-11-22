Zhob More than words

The human potential to think, plan and act can transform the adverse effects of the approaching climate catastrophe. For decades, environmentalists have been warning of dangers of climate change, but the world has paid little heed. The current state of hazardous smog in cities of Punjab is a debilitating result of climate change. Pakistan’s Ecosystem Restoration Initiative (ESRI) is encouraging. However, it must ensure that biodiversity is preserved. Climate change will impact different regions differently. Each ecosystem – mountains, plateaus, urban centres etc – needs initiatives that suit its peculiar environment. If the ESRI is followed through, Pakistan can lead other nations in determining the right way forward.
Muhammad Bilal Malik
Rawalpindi
