Putin gets Covid booster jab

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had had a third dose of a Covid vaccine, as the country struggles with a fresh wave of the virus.
"I had it two hours ago," Putin said on state television channel Rossiya 24, assuring viewers that his booster injection of the Sputnik vaccine had been painless. The authorities are struggling to convince people to get vaccinated against Covid, even as a fresh wave of the virus is killing record numbers every day.
Khartoum: A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and fatally wounded in the Sudanese capital on Sunday in a crackdown...
Tehran: More than 1,000 Iranians marched on Sunday towards the governor’s office in the western province of...
Caracas: With opposition parties participating for the first time since 2017 and European Union observers returning,...
Istanbul: Seven Turkish citizens held in eastern Libya for almost two years were released and returned home after...
Tripoli: Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Sunday registered his candidacy for next month’s...
Tunis: -Tunisia’s president told the US secretary of state that his country was preparing to come out from its...