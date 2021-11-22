Libya’s PM Dbeibah registers for presidential bid

Tripoli: Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Sunday registered his candidacy for next month’s presidential election, official media.
Dbeibah signed documents at the HNEC electoral commission in the capital Tripoli, according to footage broadcast live by state television, the day before the deadline for registrations. A wealthy businessman from the port city of Misrata, the 62-year-old political newcomer was designated as interim premier in February in a UN-led process, to steer the country to legislative and presidential elections.
