NUML wins HEC inter varsity volleyball championship

Islamabad : National University of Modern Languages (NUML) won the Higher Education Commission (HEC) inter-varsity volleyball championship by beating University of Poonch, Rawalakot in the final match played at NUML gymnasium.

There were 16 teams participating from the Zone C including Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Gilgit- Baltistan and AJK and NUML was hosting the event.

Four teams qualified for semis, in first semifinal University of Poonch beat university of Kotli, AJK and team NUML beat Quaid i Azam University (QAU) in second semifinal.

The final match was very interesting, and both the team played very well. In fifth game NUML managed to beat Poonch and won the trophy.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) felicitated the team NUML and appreciated all the players and the management for winning the trophy for the University.