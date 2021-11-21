MPA Shahzad Qureshi discusses eco-tourism with Sindh governor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi recently called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House and discussed how the government could provide training opportunities to the youth for mountaineering, skating and paragliding in the mountainous areas of the country.
The meeting also discussed ways to improve eco-tourism in the country.
Mountaineer Abid Hassan Sadpara, hockey player Shakeel Abbasi and others were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Qureshi and a delegation of the National Balochistan Workshop visited the Pakistan-Iran border and witnessed trade activities with the neighouring country. He praised the Pakistani military for building a fence along the Iranian border.
