Independent candidate from Karachi Cantonment joins MQM-P

An independent candidate from Ward-2 of the Karachi Cantonment Board, Chaudhry Nasir Ali Khan, has joined the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

He made the announcement in a meeting with senior deputy convener MQM-P Amir Khan at the party’s Bahadurabad office.

Nasir appreciated the services of the MQM-P and said that it was the only party that represented the poor and middle class.

The party’s practical measures were proving that it was the only party that had been representing the urban areas of the province. “Only the MQM-P can solve the problems of Sindh’s urban areas,” Nasir said.

Welcoming him into the party, Aamir said that the doors of the party are open to all and sundry and today the addition of another voice reflected the fact that the MQM-Pakistan was the only voice for the rights of the oppressed.

Former mayor Syed Wasim Akhtar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque and other leaders also attended the meeting.