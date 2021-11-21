 
Ahsan marches into Guatemala Open Squash semifinals

By Our Correspondent
November 21, 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ahsan Ayaz marched into the semifinals of Guatemala Open Squash on Saturday.

After stunning the eighth seed in the second round, Ahsan surprised top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico 7-11, 6-11, 5-11 in 35 minutes in the quarterfinals. Now, he is to face sixth seed Ronald Palomino from Colombia in the semi-final.