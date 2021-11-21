Ahsan marches into Guatemala Open Squash semifinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ahsan Ayaz marched into the semifinals of Guatemala Open Squash on Saturday.
After stunning the eighth seed in the second round, Ahsan surprised top seed Arturo Salazar from Mexico 7-11, 6-11, 5-11 in 35 minutes in the quarterfinals. Now, he is to face sixth seed Ronald Palomino from Colombia in the semi-final.
KARACHI: Noor-e-Mustafa clinched the men’s singles title at 64th SSB Development Series Tennis championship at Union...
KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association is to organise four ranking tournaments in the province in November and...
MADRID: Spanish motorcycling ace Marc Marquez will undergo eye tests in December, after which his Honda team will make...
MIAMI: Celine Boutier fired six of her eight birdies on the back nine on Friday on the way to a second straight...
PERTH, Australia: Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who recently revealed he was gay, received little fanfare Saturday...
KARACHI: The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup Tournament 2021 has entered the Super 8 round, which will be played...