 
close
Sunday November 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Noor clinches SSB Development Series Tennis title

By Our Correspondent
November 21, 2021
Noor clinches SSB Development Series Tennis title

KARACHI: Noor-e-Mustafa clinched the men’s singles title at 64th SSB Development Series Tennis championship at Union Club here on Saturday.

He defeated Aqeel Shabbir 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Ahmed Ahsan beat Hasnain Khuram 6-1, 6-3 to win the under-17 singles title.

Ahsan brushed aside Ruhab Faisal 4-1, 4-0 in the final of under-13 singles.