Noor clinches SSB Development Series Tennis title

KARACHI: Noor-e-Mustafa clinched the men’s singles title at 64th SSB Development Series Tennis championship at Union Club here on Saturday.
He defeated Aqeel Shabbir 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
Ahmed Ahsan beat Hasnain Khuram 6-1, 6-3 to win the under-17 singles title.
Ahsan brushed aside Ruhab Faisal 4-1, 4-0 in the final of under-13 singles.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ahsan Ayaz marched into the semifinals of Guatemala Open Squash on...
KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association is to organise four ranking tournaments in the province in November and...
MADRID: Spanish motorcycling ace Marc Marquez will undergo eye tests in December, after which his Honda team will make...
MIAMI: Celine Boutier fired six of her eight birdies on the back nine on Friday on the way to a second straight...
PERTH, Australia: Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who recently revealed he was gay, received little fanfare Saturday...
KARACHI: The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup Tournament 2021 has entered the Super 8 round, which will be played...