Sherry slams govt over gas crisis, plight of people

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said the winter has not arrived yet but gas load-shedding has started.

“Even after a 350% increase in gas prices, the country is facing the worst gas crisis and in the new Pakistan, gas will be available 3-time a day like medicines,” she said while commenting on the gas crisis in the country.

Sherry said by bulldozing the election reforms bill, they think they have overcome the crisis. She said the weekly rate of inflation has reached 17.37. “The biggest problem of the people is inflation and unemployment, not Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“What happened to the relief package, did the relief package reach the people or did it go to the allies and angry members,” she asked, adding that the government did nothing, except fake promises.