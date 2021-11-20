Punjab Open Elite Boxing from December 10

LAHORE: The Punjab Open Elite Men and Woman Boxing Championship is going to be held from December 10 to 13 here at Gymnasium Hall Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The event which will determine the provincial champions is being held in collaboration with Punjab Sports Board and will be conducted in (men) weight categories of 48, 51, 54, 57, 60, 63, 65, 67, 71, 75, 80, 86, 92 and 92 plus kgs. Women competitions will be held in weight categories of 48, 52, 57, 63, 66 and 70 kgs.

DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Lahore divisions will participate in this four-day event.