‘Seven new educational institutions to be established in Islamabad’

Islamabad : Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was going to establish seven new educational institutions which was a landmark achievement.

While responding to a question in the Senate, the minister said that there are total 424 educational institutions including government primary, secondary schools and colleges in Islamabad.

He was responding to a question of Senator Fauzia Arshad. He informed that total number of public sector institutions under ambit of Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad was 424. Amongst these, 410 Institutions were from Primary to Higher Secondary Schools levels, including Islamabad Model Colleges, which also had Primary and Secondary School Sections, he added.

The total number of students studying at primary level in federal government institutions working under ambit of Federal Directorate of Education, on the basis of census conducted in year 2020, is 86,909, whereas additional 10,339 students are enrolled in pre Primary (Prep/Montessori) classes.

Around 196,081 students are enrolled in private schools of Islamabad, registered with PEIRA.

There are 248 Non Formal Basic Education Community Schools in Islamabad Capital Territory that provide primary education to the most disadvantaged segment of the society under Ministry of FE&PT. Currently 7,356 including 3,691 male and 3,665 female learners are enrolled in BECS schools.