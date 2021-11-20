IG takes notice of rape, firing

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident of rape of a mentally handicapped girl in Jhelum and directed the Rawalpindi RPO to submit a report.
The IG directed the Jhelum DPO to meet the victim's family and trace the accused involved in incident. He directed the officers concerned to ensure justice to the victim girl child.
