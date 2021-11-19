Ruling elite flouting every rule, regulation, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Thursday that the ruling elite of the country had long been flouting every rule and regulation, considering itself above the law.

He was talking to journalists after addressing a mass-marriage ceremony near Peshawar, says a JI spokesman from Mansoorah. He said the JI was serving the people despite limited resources. The JI, he said, had the full capacity to put the country on the path of development if voted to power.

Siraj said the PTI with a thin majority in Parliament bulldozed the opposition with absolute disregard of public sentiments to pass nearly three dozen anti-people legislations to please the western masters and global donor agencies, which would cast negative effects on the Pakistani nation. The matter of electoral reforms was directly linked to the future of 22 million people of this country, he said, adding the PTI, following its track record, had not bothered to consult the opposition on the critical issues.

Siraj, however, held the PML-N and PPP equally responsible for the plight of the public. He said both the parties supported the government on every issue whether it was the FATF-related legislation or the extension of the army chief. The masses should understand that the policies of the ruling elite were same, he said, adding they fight only for their interests.

“There is a need to launch a peaceful democratic movement to get rid of the ruling elite,” he said, asking the people to be part of the JI struggle to transform the country into a true democratic welfare state. He said the country needed a system based on the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. To put Pakistan on the track, he added, there was a dire need to say goodbye to the interest-based economy. Earlier, he appreciated the Al-Khidmat Foundation (the JI charity) for bearing expenditures of the marriages.