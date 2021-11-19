Peshawar Disabled reach quarterfinals

KARACHI: Peshawar Disabled defeated KP Stars Disabled by eight wickets to advance to the quarterfinals of the ICRC Presents SAF 7th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship.

Wajid was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant innings of 53 runs.

KP Star Disabled scored 117 runs in 20 overs while playing first. In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disabled achieved its target easily. Wajid Alam remained man of the match with 53 runs.

In the second match, Peshawar Disabled scored 170 runs. Adeel Khan played a brilliant innings of 68 off 35 balls which included 6 fours and 3 sixes. Sajjad Gul took 3 for 36 while Mian Jan took two wickets for 13 runs. In reply, KP Star Disabled scored 92 runs.