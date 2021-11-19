Noor, Aqeel reach SSB Development Series Ranking Tennis final

KARACHI: Noor-e-Mustafa and Aqeel Shabbir reached the final of men’s singles at 64th SSB Development Series Ranking Tennis championship at Union Club here on Thursday.
In the semifinals, Noor e Mustafa thrashed M Ali 6-2, 6-2 and Aqeel smashed Fahad Abid 6-2, 6-2.
Ahsan Ahmed beat Zain Ehtisham 4-2, 4-0 in under-13 singles semifinal.
The finals and closing ceremony will be held on Friday (today) at 4pm.
