Squad for World Team Squash Championship announced

KARACHI: Pakistan has announced its team for the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship scheduled in Kuala Lumpur from December 7-12.

Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Amaad Fareed, and Nasir Iqbal are the team members for the championship which Pakistan is playing after skipping the 2019 edition. Pakistan finished 19th in the 2017 edition of this championship.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) confirmed on Wednesday that 27 teams (the most since 2013) would contest this year’s championship.

The teams are Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and the USA.

Five-time winners Egypt are favourites to defend their crown for the third successive tournament, with the country boasting seven of the world’s top ten ranked players, including World No.1 Ali Farag.

The most likely rivals for the crown are five-time winners England, who will be eager to recapture the title they last won in 2013.

Pakistan won the World Team Championships in 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1987, and 1993.