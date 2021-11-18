Man arrested for killing wife in Mardan

MARDAN: A man was arrested in the murder case of his wife and weapon of offence recovered from him here on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that one Hazrat Jan reported to the Lundkhwar Police Station the murder of his sister. The police, during investigation, lad hands on the slain woman’s husband Salman in the case and the arrestee later confessed to have committed the murder of his wife.
The police said the weapon offence, a 30-bore pistol, was also recovered from the arrestee while raids were on for the arrest of one other accused too. Meeting of investigation SHOs held: A meeting of the investigation officers from all police stations was convened in the district on Wednesday.
Chairing the meeting, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan assessed the performance of the investigation SHOs in the disitrct. The officer wared the cops of strict action in case anyone was found biased towards a party during investigation of cases. He also asked them to expedite probe in cases of cases of murder, attempted murder, drug smuggling, and other heinous crimes.
